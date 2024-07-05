Sunday, Aug. 18, 12:00-2:30 p.m.

In the gym of First Baptist Church of Clinton: 230 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd.

Hello, Community Partners! This is an early reminder that the 5th Annual Anderson County Community Resource Fair is approaching! As announced after last year’s resource fair, this year’s fair will be August 18th, 12-2:30. 82 Anderson County helping agencies were in attendance last time! We want your helping agency/nonprofit/ministry/church to join us this year, so please mark your calendars and make plans to attend! It’s not too early to reserve your table—please do so as you are able:

To reserve your booth/table/space at this event, email amanda@fbclinton.org (reply to this email) with “RESOURCE FAIR” in the subject line, or call/text me at the number below. I will email or text you back to confirm your involvement. There’s no fee to register, but please consider bringing freebies for the public. You will be assigned a space to set up and share your information. You can start setting up at 11:15 that day—please see attached parking map for easy-access unloading areas. If something happens that you cannot attend, please email amanda@fbclinton.org to cancel your reservation by Thursday, Aug. 15, so others can use your space. We’ve been nearing capacity in recent years, but agencies have been requesting we don’t cap participation, so if we have more tables than can fit on the gym floor, we will notify you of our plan B (extra tables around the track, in the entrance area instead of the kids’ area, outside under the awning at the entrance, etc.—directing traffic as much as possible to these additional areas).

To reserve your table, please answer the following questions:

Do you want to use one of our tables, or do you plan to bring your own? If you want one of ours, do you prefer rectangle or circular? If space is available, do you prefer more than one table (for different divisions of your agency)? Do you need access to a power outlet for anything? Please don’t request this unless you’re sure you’ll use it. Do you plan to bring your own sign (so people can easily look around the room and identify the different organizations), or do you want us to provide one? If you want us to provide the sign, please tell us exactly what you want it to say (name of the organization, etc.). Please provide a name, email address, and cell number (in case we have last minute updates) of the person who will be manning your booth. What website address would you like added to the participant links page on our resource fair website? (www.acresourcefair.com)

See more information on this event below…

WHAT/WHY: So many of you have said we want opportunities to learn more about what fellow agencies do, to network, and to educate the community about what resources exist in Anderson County. We hope many organizations will set up informational booths and be available to answer questions at this Community Resource Fair so that we can do just that! The more knowledgeable we are and the more we work together, the more we can help our neighbors in need by connecting them to resources.

WHO: Those welcome to set up booths (for free—no charge for this event) are: helping agencies, benevolent ministries, and public-service government organizations—anyone providing helpful/benevolent services in Anderson County (please see attached a list of those we plan to directly invite—if you have others to suggest that we haven’t thought of, please let me know, have them contact me, or forward this to them).

The TARGETED AUDIENCE for this event will be community members—potential partners, donors, volunteers, those who work at other agencies, and those in need of services, etc.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: ADVERTISING & ATTENDANCE: 1) Register Early! This saves us having to email & call agencies multiple times to remind them to sign up. 2) Help Advertise! We plan to advertise every way we can think of (& have the man-power to). Please see the attachment laying out our advertising ideas/plan and let us know if you can help us with this, or if you can think of additional ways for us to advertise. Please also see the attached event flier and post this wherever you can—agency advertising is crucial to the success of this event! It’s always very hard to tell how many people will come. The more agencies we get to sign up & share the info, the stronger the draw of the advertisement and word of mouth. 3) Use the Selfie Booth! We will again be using the phrase/hashtag “Are You ‘In the Know’?” in hopes of increasing our social media presence—we’ll have a social media selfie photo booth where people can take their picture wearing a sticker that says “I’m ‘In the Know’, More Love to Show! AC Community Resource Fair” and then post it on social media—hopefully this will increase the event’s following & awareness. 4) Consider Being a Sponsor: We will have corporate sponsors, “Friends of the Fair” advertised on our website & displayed on a poster at the event (for instance, those that help us with advertising or funding can, in exchange, request to display their logo on our website and at the fair).

WHAT’S PROVIDED: Food (hot dogs, chili dogs, burgers, (veggie burgers & veggie dogs), chips, sides, dessert, drinks, etc., will be available for free. Children’s activities will most likely be provided in a select area (face painting, carnival-type games, etc.). If it’s a nice day we might set up some eating tables outside with corn hole, horseshoes, checkers, kids activities, etc., as well. Door Prizes will also be provided & social media contest prizes might also (facebook.com/heartofclinton) . We can provide a table (we have both round and rectangular), 2 chairs per table, and a sign with your agency name (if desired you must let us know exactly what you want put on the sign). Some agencies bring their own tables, chairs, and signs, so be sure to request these if you desire ours. Connection to electricity can be arranged if requested—please don’t request this if you don’t plan to use it (it takes time and effort to set this up & creates potential tripping hazards).

WHAT TO BRING: Though not required, please consider bringing some sort of freebie to give out—free stuff is often a draw for people attending these events (pens, pencils, highlighters, cups, keychains, frisbees, candy, etc., etc.). Also bring a table cloth (if you want one), and any fliers, brochures, business cards, signage, displays, etc. There is no cost for this event.

ATTACHED : 1) Please see attached the event flier, poster, & insert for posting/advertising. Please review the 2) “agency invite list” and the 3) “advertising ideas” documents, and let us know if you have anything to add. 4) Also see the map of places to park. On the map, the parking lots to the left and right of the FLC GYM building are good locations to drop off supplies/equipment, etc. The City Parking Lot is nearby as well (on the other side of Regions Bank). 5) Pics from past resource fairs (including last year! ’19-‘23) are attached & some of last year’s (’23) pics are included at the bottom of this email as well (more can be found on the resource fair’s website: www.acresourcefair.com).

WEBSITE : Our website was new last year, so please be aware of it: www.acresourcefair.com (It currently has last year’s info on it—it should be updated with this year’s new info in the next few days). On this website you can find info about the event, the advertising video, the fliers for advertising, photos & info from our past resource fairs, and info about how to donate to the advertising costs of this resource fair. If you try to use the website for registering to have a table, the email will go to me, so the best way to register is still to simply respond to this email with “RESOURCE FAIR” in the subject line.

Please see below photos from past resource fairs and a quote we use to express our purpose (in blue). Please let me know if you have any questions. You can expect to get this email again about a month before the resource fair. We hope you’ll join us to make this year’s event a success!

“I’ve become convinced that my ability to help others is limited by my knowledge of resources in our community. I know my personal resources are not enough to help the people that come across my path; my church’s resources are not enough, either, to help everyone. But I can help some, my church can help more, and together as an entire community I believe we can help everyone, if we work together. It takes a village—a community who realizes the importance and power of working together across agency lines, church walls, and denominational divides. However, truth is, agencies can’t handle the numbers of people applying for help with the kind of time, energy, and compassion needed for each case—and often they are limited by lacking resources. They need partners—donors, volunteers, listening ears. Ultimately it takes individuals being willing to educate themselves so that they can become the change they wish to see in their community for those in need. Thanks for coming to this resource fair to do just that. Does my heart good to see the community coming together in this way…”