19 th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook Event

19 th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook Event set for Mid-September
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 31, 2024) – The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will
host its 19 th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook event at the Oak Ridge Recreation Center on
Sept. 20 and 21, 2024.
This is a traditional-style, low-tech event. Friday and Saturday include vendors, a crop area,
classes, light lunch, and a massage therapist.
The vendor area will be open to participants from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors include home party
businesses, scrapbook stores and general craft stores from all over the region.
The crop area will be open to registered participants only. Cropping will begin at 8 a.m. each
morning and close at 10 p.m. both evenings.
Online registration begins August 5. To register online, visit orrecparks.recdesk.com.
Walk-in registration will be taken August 5 beginning at 8 a.m. each morning. The cost to crop is
$35 per day, cash or check only – no credit cards.
For more information, call the Recreation Center at (865) 425-3450 during normal business hours

