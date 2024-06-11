Weir Dam reopened

Jim Miller 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

The popular trout-fishing area at the weir dam on the Clinch River just below
Norris Dam has been officially reopened to recreational use after nearly a year
of rehabilitation work to the connected Hibbs Island. The reopening was marked
by a recent media event at the site by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
TVA spent about $1 million and brought in 3,200 tons of rock, underpinned by
1,299 cubic yards of soil, to build a 217-foot-long berm across the island at the
Norris weir, which is about a mile downstream from Norris Dam.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT

It’s the OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT followedby City Fireworks Show @ A.K. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.