The popular trout-fishing area at the weir dam on the Clinch River just below
Norris Dam has been officially reopened to recreational use after nearly a year
of rehabilitation work to the connected Hibbs Island. The reopening was marked
by a recent media event at the site by the Tennessee Valley Authority.
TVA spent about $1 million and brought in 3,200 tons of rock, underpinned by
1,299 cubic yards of soil, to build a 217-foot-long berm across the island at the
Norris weir, which is about a mile downstream from Norris Dam.
Weir Dam reopened
