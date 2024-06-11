Weir Dam reopened

The popular trout-fishing area at the weir dam on the Clinch River just below

Norris Dam has been officially reopened to recreational use after nearly a year

of rehabilitation work to the connected Hibbs Island. The reopening was marked

by a recent media event at the site by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

TVA spent about $1 million and brought in 3,200 tons of rock, underpinned by

1,299 cubic yards of soil, to build a 217-foot-long berm across the island at the

Norris weir, which is about a mile downstream from Norris Dam.

