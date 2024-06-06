You are invited to Join ASAP of Anderson on Monday, June 17th for the in-person ASAP Coalition Meeting from 9-10 AM at our office. A light breakfast will be provided. Kristi McCaleb, our Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist (ROPS), will be conducting a TN Save a Life Training. This training will provide information on best practices for overdose prevention, harm reduction, and administration of naloxone (Narcan). We look forward to seeing you there! Please fill out the RSVP form below if you intend to come.

