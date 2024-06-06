Timothy “Tim” Hill, Sr., age 75, of Lenoir City, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday, May 27, 2024. Tim was born March 4, 1949, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to the late Ray and Virginia Hill. Tim retired from Y-12 as a machinist after 44 years of service. Tim was devoted to his family, especially his grandson, Matthew Ramsey, whom he loved watching and traveling to play baseball. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Matthew “Matt” Hill, and brother-in-law, Bill Burks.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Phyllis Hill; children, Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., Nicholas Hill & wife Sarah; grandchildren, Matthew Ramsey & wife Kirsten, Riley Hill, Aspen Hill, and Hunter Hill; great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Cru Ramsey; stepdaughter, Vicki Limbaugh; brother, Anthony Hill & wife Diane; daughter-in-law, Misty Hill; sisters-in-law, Janice Kidwell, Rochelle Loy, and Darlene Burks; life long friend, Henry Hedden; several nieces and nephews.

The family wants to express their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and caregivers, Maria, Nancy, Sasha, Carla, Haley P., Haley C., Mica, Aleshia, and Suzanne. Your loving care and dedication to Tim during his final days were truly remarkable and deeply appreciated.

The family will receive friends 2:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life service to follow in the chapel. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com