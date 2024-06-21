Rose Ann (Achauer) James

Rose Ann (Achauer) James, beloved wife and mother, went to join the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Achauer; her mother, Elinor Achauer; and her sister, Linda (Achauer) Steer, all of Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert F. James; her daughter, Lisa Whitman (Russ) of Franklin, Ohio; and son, Steven James (Jeanne), of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren Kadi Smith (Matt); Kelsey Whitman; Eric James (Bethany); Nathan Whitman; Kyle James; and seven great grandchildren. Rose Ann, or “Rosie” as she was known to family and friends, was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio. She is a graduate of Zanesville High School, and the Columbus School of Beauty Culture. Rose was a talented and licensed beautician for many years, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio. 

Friends may visit with the James Family at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee with Rev. Harry James officiating.

