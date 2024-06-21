Rose Ann (Achauer) James, beloved wife and mother, went to join the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Achauer; her mother, Elinor Achauer; and her sister, Linda (Achauer) Steer, all of Zanesville, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Robert F. James; her daughter, Lisa Whitman (Russ) of Franklin, Ohio; and son, Steven James (Jeanne), of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren Kadi Smith (Matt); Kelsey Whitman; Eric James (Bethany); Nathan Whitman; Kyle James; and seven great grandchildren. Rose Ann, or “Rosie” as she was known to family and friends, was born and raised in Zanesville, Ohio. She is a graduate of Zanesville High School, and the Columbus School of Beauty Culture. Rose was a talented and licensed beautician for many years, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio.

Friends may visit with the James Family at the Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle, Ohio on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 8:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, Tennessee with Rev. Harry James officiating.