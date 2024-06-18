The Roane County Animal Shelter held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday

for a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic. The building was built entirely by a

group of inmates from the Roane County Jail, who are part of the inmate work

crew. Sgt. Robert Sparkes is the supervisor for the crew and said projects like

this help prepare the inmates for when they’re released from jail. The inmate

work crew has completed countless projects over the years. As the main animal

shelter in the county, the new resource will make a big difference in the stray

population, according to the director of the shelter and animal control.

