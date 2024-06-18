The Roane County Animal Shelter held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday
for a new low-cost spay and neuter clinic. The building was built entirely by a
group of inmates from the Roane County Jail, who are part of the inmate work
crew. Sgt. Robert Sparkes is the supervisor for the crew and said projects like
this help prepare the inmates for when they’re released from jail. The inmate
work crew has completed countless projects over the years. As the main animal
shelter in the county, the new resource will make a big difference in the stray
population, according to the director of the shelter and animal control.
Roane County Animal Shelter
