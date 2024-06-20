The Roane County Amateur Radio Club will participate in the national Amateur
Radio Field Day exercise on June 22-23 at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston. This
event, open to the public, will run from noon to 6:00 p.m. both days at the
shelter behind the baseball outfield. Since 1933, ham radio operators across
North America have set up temporary stations in public locations during Field
Day to demonstrate the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event
showcases how ham radio can operate independently of the internet and cell
phone networks, providing reliable communication from almost any location.
Amateur Radio is a valuable tool for learning about electronics, physics,
meteorology, and more, and it serves as a crucial asset during emergencies
when standard communication infrastructure fails. Anyone can become a licensed operator, with more than 725,000 licensed hams in the U.S., including
20,000 in Tennessee.
Roane County Amateur Radio Club
The Roane County Amateur Radio Club will participate in the national Amateur