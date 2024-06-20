The Roane County Amateur Radio Club will participate in the national Amateur

Radio Field Day exercise on June 22-23 at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston. This

event, open to the public, will run from noon to 6:00 p.m. both days at the

shelter behind the baseball outfield. Since 1933, ham radio operators across

North America have set up temporary stations in public locations during Field

Day to demonstrate the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event

showcases how ham radio can operate independently of the internet and cell

phone networks, providing reliable communication from almost any location.

Amateur Radio is a valuable tool for learning about electronics, physics,

meteorology, and more, and it serves as a crucial asset during emergencies

when standard communication infrastructure fails. Anyone can become a licensed operator, with more than 725,000 licensed hams in the U.S., including

20,000 in Tennessee.

Related