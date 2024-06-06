Richard Valdivia Obituary

Richard Alan Valdivia, age 61, of Knoxville, Tennessee peacefully passed at home the morning of June 2, 2024.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1963 to Raymond and Shirley Valdivia. Richard attended Sterling Heights High School before moving to East Tennessee.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Shirley Valdivia.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Valdivia; son, Richard Valdivia; daughter, Courtney Valdivia (fiancé, Brandon Rogers); grandchildren, Rylan and River Rogers; daughter, Kayla Valdivia (partner, Dylan Johnson); brothers, Dennis Valdivia and Lawrence Valdivia; and sisters, Gloria Justin, Annie Matt, and Theresa Thompson.

The family will receive friends and family from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Fraker Funeral Home, located at 1455 Kingston Hwy, Kingston, TN 37763, with funeral service following at 2:00 pm, in the chapel with Father Michael Sweeney presiding.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

