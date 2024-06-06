ORFD to open Tennessee’s fifth baby box on June 12

WHAT: The City of Oak Ridge Fire Department is set to open its new Safe Haven Baby Box. It’s a device for mothers to safely and anonymously drop off their newborn babies in a time of crisis.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. Eastern

WHO: Oak Ridge Fire Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oak Ridge Public Works, Oak Ridge Electric, City of Oak Ridge Mayor Warren Gooch and members of City Council, Oak Ridge City Manager Randy Hemann, Safe Haven Baby Boxes CEO/Founder Monica Kelsey, First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge Associate Pasto Rev. Jenny Caughman

Special thanks to support from: First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge; Bender & Associates – Structural Engineers, LLC; Free Medical Clinic; Choices Resource Center; and Sylvan.

WHERE: Oak Ridge Central Fire Station (Station 3) – 333 Tuskegee Drive, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

The unveiling will take place behind the fire station where the new baby box is installed. Parking is available along Tuskegee Drive or behind the fire station.

CONTACT: Lauren Gray – Sr. Communications Specialist – lgray@oakridgetn.gov – (865) 425-3576 | (865) 549-0450

The City of Oak Ridge Fire Department will open its Safe Haven Baby Box on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. It’s a device for mothers to safely and anonymously drop off their newborn babies in a time of crisis. The Oak Ridge baby box is a temperature-controlled bin installed on the outside wall of Oak Ridge’s Central Fire Station at 333 Tuskegee Drive. It will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to any mother who needs help in a time of crisis.

The box is in honor of Baby Wyatt, a newborn whose body was found wrapped in an oversized T-shirt along the banks of Melton Hill Lake on March 26, 2020. His identity remains unknown.