Oak Ridge Disability Senior Advisory board meeting

The Oak Ridge Disability and Senior Advisory boards will hold three public
meetings June 25-27 about Oak Ridge Transit and its contract renewal.
Members of the community who have used or would like to use public transit in
Oak Ridge are encouraged to attend and share their experiences, needs and
ideas. Oak Ridge Transit Public Meetings will be held on: 5 to 6:45 a.m. Tuesday,
June 25, Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Ave. 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 26, Oak Ridge Senior Center, 1405 Oak Ridge Turnpike 7 to
8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, virtual on Zoom. To sign up for the Zoom meeting,
email your name to OakRidgeTransit@gmail.com.

