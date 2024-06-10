OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT

Jim Miller 38 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

Thursday, July 4

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT followed by City Fireworks Show

@ A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Time:  7:30 p.m.

FREE admission

Featuring the 80th anniversary of the Oak Ridge Community Band’s first concert on July 4, 1944, the band will perform patriotic songs, marches, swing, contemporary, excerpts from “1812 Overture,” and more.  Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and come early because this event usually attracts a large crowd to hear the music and to see the fireworks. 

More Info:  www.orcb.org, 865-202-2773, www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand

About Jim Miller

Check Also

ESTATE SALE Friday, June 7

ATTENTION – ESTATE SALE Friday, June 7 from 9am to 3pm AND Saturday, June 8 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.