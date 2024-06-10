Thursday, July 4

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT followed by City Fireworks Show

@ A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Time: 7:30 p.m.

FREE admission

Featuring the 80th anniversary of the Oak Ridge Community Band’s first concert on July 4, 1944, the band will perform patriotic songs, marches, swing, contemporary, excerpts from “1812 Overture,” and more. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and come early because this event usually attracts a large crowd to hear the music and to see the fireworks.

More Info: www.orcb.org, 865-202-2773, www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand