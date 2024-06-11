It’s the OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT followed
by City Fireworks Show @ A.K. Bissell Park, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike Time: 7:30
p.m. FREE admission. Featuring the 80th anniversary of the Oak Ridge
Community Band’s first concert on July 4, 1944, the band will perform patriotic
songs, marches, swing, contemporary, excerpts from “1812 Overture,” and
more. Bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating and come early because this
event usually attracts a large crowd to hear the music and to see the fireworks.
