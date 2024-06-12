Oak Ridge City Budget

Oak Ridge City Council gave its final approval June 10 to the city government’s

proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1. Under the budget,

the property tax rate will remain the same for the fourth straight year. The city

property tax rate is $2.3136 per $100 of assessed value. Five years ago the

council reduced the city property tax by 24 cents. Council member Sean Gleason

was absent from council’s monthly meeting in the Municipal Building, but the

other six members gave their approval to the budget. During the June 3

meeting, member Derrick Hammond was absent and could not vote on the

budget during its first reading. No members of the public commented on the

budget at either of the two meetings at which council voted on the budget.

Related