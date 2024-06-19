New Sidewalk

Jim Miller

The second phase of work to make sidewalks at Jackson Square compliant with
the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is set to begin the week of June 17.
The work includes completing the sidewalk that extends it to tennis/pickleball
courts 1 and 2. People can expect temporary, short-term closures while
construction crews install the sidewalk. The work is scheduled to be completed
by the end of the month, weather permitting. If you have any questions, please
contact Seth Rodgers at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

