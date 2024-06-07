Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter

Jim Miller 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 135 Views

Wayne Potter has been the sheriff in Morgan County since 2018 and has long
maintained a hard-working mindset that’s helped make him a dedicated public
servant. Last week, Potter took to Facebook to announce that he was diagnosed
with cancer in his pancreas, which has spread to his liver. On Saturday at noon,
there will be a prayer meeting for the sheriff at the Morgan County Courthouse
lawn. Sheriff Potter will be in attendance.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Timothy “Tim” Hill, Sr., age 75,

Timothy “Tim” Hill, Sr., age 75, of Lenoir City, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.