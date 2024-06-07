Wayne Potter has been the sheriff in Morgan County since 2018 and has long
maintained a hard-working mindset that’s helped make him a dedicated public
servant. Last week, Potter took to Facebook to announce that he was diagnosed
with cancer in his pancreas, which has spread to his liver. On Saturday at noon,
there will be a prayer meeting for the sheriff at the Morgan County Courthouse
lawn. Sheriff Potter will be in attendance.
Morgan County Sheriff Wayne Potter
Wayne Potter has been the sheriff in Morgan County since 2018 and has long