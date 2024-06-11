Long Time ACSC Director Cherie Phillips Retiring

From the desk of: Cherie Phillips, CRS/AD Director

I wanted to reach out and Thank You for your support over the years; those that helped us bring

a Senior Center to Anderson County and help support our programs and activities. Your

sponsorship of supplies, lunches for seniors, Bingo, special events, prizes, decorations, and other

help for our aging population.

The seniors, nor I will forget you in Anderson County. I thank you for your support of my goals

and endeavors to make a way for our seniors to have much needed services and bringing smiles

to their faces. This note is to inform you that I will be retiring on June 28, 2024 after more than

20 years of working with Anderson County seniors.

The staff and seniors will be hosting a retirement party in celebration of my many years of

service. I would be honored and pleased to see you there. Please come help me celebrate these

accomplishments with our seniors. The party will be at the Anderson County Office on Aging &

Senior Center on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 1:00pm.