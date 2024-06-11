Jackie Ray Rains, also known as Jack, of the Clinton and Halls communities,

departed this life on June 8, 2014. He was born July 7, 1936, to Virgil Sr. and

Maude Rains of Clinton.

Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a helicopter

mechanic and in the National Guard until his retirement as a Captain. He

attended Black Oak Baptist Church for many years, where he sang in the

choir and served on committees. Later, he attended Memorial United

Methodist Church for many more years. Jack also served the Clinton

community and Anderson County on numerous boards the Anderson County

Commission, where he was one of the longest-serving commissioners.

Jack’s love for fishing and travel took him to many different waters and

some fantastic places. He participated in many tournaments and as a fishing

guide, he led others to his favorite fishing holes on our beautiful waterways

here in East Tennessee.

Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce Rains, his daughter

Leora Wallace and husband Greg, and son Brock Rains and wife Terri.

Grandchildren David Rains and wife Amber, Christopher Rains and wife

Amanda, Chrissy Burton, and Dustin Manning; Brothers Eddie and wife

Drina and Lynn Rains and wife Celia; Sister Mary Nell Joslin; Stepchildren

Rita White, Donna Cox and husband Howard, Jeff Cook and fiancé Roxanne,

Todd Cook and wife Amanda; Step-Grandchildren Josh White and wife

Minda; Nic White and wife Lacey, Casey Spradlin and wife Megan, Eli Cox,

Jesse Morgan and husband John, Samantha Cook, Jonah Cook and wife

Shelby, Cooper Cook, Bryson Cook, Lily Rucker, and Addison Rucker; Four

Great-Grandchildren, and Seven Step-Great-Grandchildren.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen and Margie, and

brothers Virgil, Jr. and Bill.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association

Tennessee Chapter, in Jack’s memory. Jack will be honored in an Honor

Guard ceremony at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John

Sevier Highway. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all

arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with memorial service at 7:00 pm, interment will be at 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at East TN Veterans Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Court Senior Living as well as the Avalon Hospice.

