Jackie Ray Rains, also known as Jack, of the Clinton and Halls communities,
departed this life on June 8, 2014. He was born July 7, 1936, to Virgil Sr. and
Maude Rains of Clinton.
Jack served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a helicopter
mechanic and in the National Guard until his retirement as a Captain. He
attended Black Oak Baptist Church for many years, where he sang in the
choir and served on committees. Later, he attended Memorial United
Methodist Church for many more years. Jack also served the Clinton
community and Anderson County on numerous boards the Anderson County
Commission, where he was one of the longest-serving commissioners.
Jack’s love for fishing and travel took him to many different waters and
some fantastic places. He participated in many tournaments and as a fishing
guide, he led others to his favorite fishing holes on our beautiful waterways
here in East Tennessee.
Jack is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Joyce Rains, his daughter
Leora Wallace and husband Greg, and son Brock Rains and wife Terri.
Grandchildren David Rains and wife Amber, Christopher Rains and wife
Amanda, Chrissy Burton, and Dustin Manning; Brothers Eddie and wife
Drina and Lynn Rains and wife Celia; Sister Mary Nell Joslin; Stepchildren
Rita White, Donna Cox and husband Howard, Jeff Cook and fiancé Roxanne,
Todd Cook and wife Amanda; Step-Grandchildren Josh White and wife
Minda; Nic White and wife Lacey, Casey Spradlin and wife Megan, Eli Cox,
Jesse Morgan and husband John, Samantha Cook, Jonah Cook and wife
Shelby, Cooper Cook, Bryson Cook, Lily Rucker, and Addison Rucker; Four
Great-Grandchildren, and Seven Step-Great-Grandchildren.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Helen and Margie, and
brothers Virgil, Jr. and Bill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association
Tennessee Chapter, in Jack’s memory. Jack will be honored in an Honor
Guard ceremony at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on John
Sevier Highway. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all
arrangements.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with memorial service at 7:00 pm, interment will be at 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at East TN Veterans Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Court Senior Living as well as the Avalon Hospice.