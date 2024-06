Historical Society Meeting

ANDERSON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WILL BE HOSTING TWO SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKERS

ON SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2024

AT THE HISTORIC DAVID HALL CABINS

CLAXTON, TN

PROGRAM WILL BEGIN AT 11:00 a.m.

GUEST SPEAKERS: RON EVANS – THE HISTORY OF POWELL STATION

AND TERRY FUTTRELL – BURNSIDES INVASION OF EAST TENNESSEE

AND WHEELER’S LAST CAMPAIGN THE PROGRAMS ARE FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND WILL BE HELD OUTSIDE – PLEASE FEEL FREE

TO BRING LAWN CHAIRS AND SNACKS

WATER WILL BE AVAILABLE

SPEAKERS WILL ALSO HAVE BOOKS FOR SALE

TOURS OF THE HISTORIC DAVID HALL CABINS WILL BE

AVAILABLE AFTER THE PROGRAMS IN CASE OF RAIN, PROGRAM WILL BE CANCELLED

AND RESCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE

FOR DIRECTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT 865-945-3807

