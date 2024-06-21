Florene McGhee Rutherford born May 20, 1936 in Shea Tennessee to Brassfield and Marie McGhee passed comfortably at 12:05 am June 18, 2024.

She was a hairdresser in Jacksboro, Tennessee along side her best friend Jackie Gwin. Together they formed a little community of their own with many women and a few lucky men who became family to them. For four decades they worked side by side providing the best cuts and curls at Jackie’s Beauty Shop, on Main Street, Jacksboro TN.

If you knew Florene, you knew first and foremost she loved the Lord and her family more than anything this world has to offer.

She is preceded in death by her parents Brassfield and Marie McGHee, brothers Haroldean, Shubert, and Gene. Her granddaughter Megan McCullah Burrows. The father of her children Garland Rutherford.

She is survived by her brothers, Ronnie (Cathy), Terry, and her sister Brenda McGhee Hart, sister-in-law Delaine McGhee, and her children, Dean (Susie) Dillon, Faith (Danny) Rutherford McCullah, and Hope (Rance)Rutherford Tillotson.

Grandchildlren, Cody (Margie) McCullah, Charity Marie (Chris) Emory, Jamie, Jessie Jo, Brass, Chance, Song (Charles) Watson, Michael Burrows and Sarah (Tory) DeRouen. Great grandchildren, Caroline Grace, Gunnison, Wyatt, Magnolia, Charleston Grace, Cooper, Samuel, Libby Lou Kate, Birdie Marie, Todrick, Lillian, Alexis, Kennedy, and Braelyn. Also, her nieces and nephews that she adored along with many more family and friends.

The family of Florene would like to thank Rosewood Assisted Living and Tapestry Hospice staff and nurses for their dedicated care and kindness shown to her.

The service for Florene McGhee Rutherford will be at Covenant Life Church in Norris, Tennessee on Friday, June 21, with the receiving of friends and family at noon and the funeral and burial to follow. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Terry McCullah will be serving as minister of the service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

You may also view Florene’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com