Felix Gerald Hendrix, age 84,

Felix Gerald Hendrix, age 84, of Kingston passed away Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Rocky Top
Healthcare. The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at
Fraker Funeral Home and Graveside service will immediately follow at Bradbury Cemetery
with Rev. David Akers officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to
the Alzheimer’s Associating at alz.org. Online register book can be signed at
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the
arrangements.

