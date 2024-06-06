ESTATE SALE Friday, June 7

Jim Miller 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 35 Views

ATTENTION – ESTATE SALE Friday, June 7 from 9am to 3pm AND Saturday, June 8 from 9am to 2pm Location: 112 Bill Carden Lane, Clinton Furniture, bedding, curtains Kitchen: Cookware, plates, glassware, coffee cups. storage containers, etc. Clothes: woman size small to medium includes dress clothes, shorts, tops, etc. Sewing machines and sewing supplies All types of crafts and supplies and utensils to make various crafts

About Jim Miller

Check Also

ORFD to open Tennessee’s fifth baby box on June 12

ORFD to open Tennessee’s fifth baby box on June 12 WHAT: The City of Oak Ridge …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.