ATTENTION – ESTATE SALE Friday, June 7 from 9am to 3pm AND Saturday, June 8 from 9am to 2pm Location: 112 Bill Carden Lane, Clinton Furniture, bedding, curtains Kitchen: Cookware, plates, glassware, coffee cups. storage containers, etc. Clothes: woman size small to medium includes dress clothes, shorts, tops, etc. Sewing machines and sewing supplies All types of crafts and supplies and utensils to make various crafts
