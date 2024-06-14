Elm Grove Park Closed 6/17-6/20

Jim Miller 22 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

The Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department will close Elm Grove Park on East
Tennessee Avenue for major playground maintenance. The playground is
scheduled to be closed from Monday to Thursday, June 17-20 to perform the
work. The work will include repairing poured-in-place surfacing. The schedule
for the closure may be adjusted depending on weather and other variables. If
you have any questions, contact the Recreation & Parks Department.

