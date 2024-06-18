Diana Marie Anthony, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2024. The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Neuro ICU for all their excellent care given.

Diana is preceded in death by parents Kyle and Hazel Coward, and husband Richard Anthony. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy through her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Tim (Christy) Arnold, Lisa Arnold, Chris (Crystal) Arnold, Jessica (Brandon) Bales, Johnathon (Robyn) Myers, and Jordan Almond, siblings, Charlotte (Johnny) Burgess, Jim Coward, and Dale Coward. Her presence will be deeply missed by her three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several loving nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Diana was a compassionate soul who dedicated her life to the care of others. Whether it was tending to her family or lending a helping hand to those in need, she always put others before herself. Her nurturing and selfless nature touched the lives of many.

In her spare time, Diana enjoyed indulging in her favorite hobbies. She found solace in reading, crafting, and collecting antiques. She also cherished the time she spent with her little bird, finding joy in their companionship.

Diana’s love story included her beloved husband, Richard Anthony, whom she shared many cherished moments with throughout their 34 years together. Their bond was a testament to the power of love and commitment.

Diana Marie Anthony will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to others, her kind heart, and her gentle spirit. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched throughout her life. May she rest in eternal peace.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20th, 2024, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, June 21st, 2024, at 9:30AM and go in funeral procession to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 10:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com