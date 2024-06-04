County Veterans Community Breakfast June 8

County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. June 8

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for

a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Ray

Varner Ford.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, June 8th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks

Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m.

honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their

service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the

breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship

and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with

them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location

and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about

the breakfast each month.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

July 13, 2024 is sponsored by State Representative John Ragan; August 10, 2024 is sponsored by

Clinton High School Athletic Department; September 14, 2024 is sponsored by Clinton High

School Air Force JROTC Dragon Squadron; and October 12, 2024 is sponsored by Rebecca Watts

with Humana. November 9 th sponsorship is pending. December 14, 2024 is sponsored by

Gentivahs and Brent Wallace.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for

Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a

breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

Picture and Cutline:

During the May 11, 2024 Veterans Appreciation Breakfast, American Legion Post 172

Commander David Farmer presented a Certificate of Commendation to City of Clinton

Firefighter Justice Maloney for outstanding public service benefitting the community, State of

Tennessee, and the nation.

