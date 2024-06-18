Construction at Oak Ridge Municipal Building

Crews began work on Monday to install a ramp and a new stairway at the main
entrance of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building. Crews blocked off the doorways
and area in front of the main entrance to the Municipal Building to bring in
equipment. The area will be considered a construction zone until the project is
completed in about 60 days. The project involves tearing out the old concrete
stairs that are there, installing a ramp, and making the stairs compliant with the
Americans with Disabilities Act. The courtroom will remain open during this
phase of construction. To access City Court, the Court Clerk’s Office, and the Oak
Ridge Police Department during this time, people can still park in the same lot in
front of the courtroom and Utility Business Office but will enter in the doors
labeled Administration to the right of the main entrance and left of the UBO.
