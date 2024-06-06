Christine (Christa) Brunhilde Smith age 79, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2024 at her home in Knoxville. She was born on January 8, 1945 in Germany. She was a resident of Rothenburg during her childhood, she immigrated to the United States in 1962. She became a naturalized citizen in 1973. She was the first women sales representative at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee where she received many salesman of the month awards during her 30 years of employment. She was very active in her community and serviced in many leadership roles. Her and her husband Thomas S Smith also owned Mister Fixit Company for over 20 years in Knoxville.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margareta Burkhardt of Germany, granddaughter Jennifer Ann Ashley, son in law Kenny Brooks.

She is survived by husband Thomas S. Smith, daughters Amy C. Jones (William) of Briceville, TN, Renate M. Isaac (David) of Dundas, Ohio, Nora B. Brooks of Zaleski, Ohio. Grandchildren, Andrea Coleman of Hamden, Ohio, Amanda Haybron of Creola, Charity Morris of McArthur, Ohio, David Isaac Jr of Hamden, Ohio, Andrew Isaac of Dundas, Ohio, Sammantha Ashley of Briceville, TN.

13-Great Grandchildren and 1 – Great, Great Grandchild who knew her by Oma.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations in Christine B Smith’s name to Young-Williams Animal Center below or your local animal shelters.

Celebration of Life will be held at Parkview Senior Living, 975 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville on June 22nd, 2pm-5pm upstairs Threater and Pub area.