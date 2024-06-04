Charles Franklin Voyles of Rocky Top, TN, passed away 5/30/2024 Thursday morning at Park West Medical Center, with his wife at his side. Born February 10, 1945, Hardin County, KY. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era. Employment included working as a Security Guard at Lakeshore Mental Health Institute for 18 years and Trane Air Conditioning Co. for 10 years. His main hobby was fishing and boating.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Voyles of Rocky Top, TN, and he was just two weeks short of celebrating his wedding anniversary of 55 years, having been married June 14, 1969. He was father to 3 sons: Mark Voyles of Clinton, Jim (Tawny) Voyles of Kansas, and John Voyles of California. Charles is the grandfather of December Skye Voyles. Connie Anderson of Owensboro, KY, is a surviving sister, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents Frank and Pearl Hatfield Voyles, sisters Mary Lois Brothers, Joann Hernandez, Thelma Blincoe and brother Joe Voyles.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2024, from 5pm to 7pm, with the funeral following immediately at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Officiating at the funeral will be Pastor David Speas of Clinton Wesleyan Church, where Charles was a member for many years. Graveside will be at Woodhaven Cemetery, Claxton at 10am on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. www.holleygamblefh.com.