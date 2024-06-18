Brenda Arlene Duncan Gibson, age 80 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 30, 1943 in Coalfield, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late John Henry and Lula Patton Lyles. She worked as a security officer for Eagle Bend.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Carl Gibson; daughters, Wendy Potter and Holly Hall and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Brenda Arlene Duncan Gibson.