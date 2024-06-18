Bikers and Backpacks

You are invited to vendetta‘s ninth annual Claxton Elementary school backpack ride registration will be at biker Ragz at 800 Clinch Ave. in Clinton 11 AM on Saturday, July 6. This ride provides school supplies and backpacks to the children of Claxton elementary school. The ride will end at 425 Gadsontown Rd in Powell and the party will start at 2 PM with live music from bone deep you’re invited to participate.

Related