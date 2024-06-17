Big Ridge State Park 43rd annual Bluegrass Festival

that will be held on August 16.

August 16 from 5:30pm – 10:30pm. There will be food and craft venders as well.

Performances By:

Norris Freeway

Tennessee Brushfire

Scrap Iron

The Beason Family

The Teno Family

John Alvis

