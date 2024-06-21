Annie Burriss Seiber, age 57 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Lafollette, Tennessee on July 27, 1966 she was the daughter of the late Russell and Susie White Burriss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Seiber; daughter-in-law, Tina Seiber and other family members.

Annie is survived by her sons, Josh Seiber of New River, Tennessee and John Seiber (Brandi) of Lafollette, Tennessee; sister, Belinda Burriss of Rocky Top, Tennessee and brother, Wade Burriss of Rocky Top, Tennessee; grandchildren, Thomas Seiber, Gabriel Seiber, Bentley Sieber, Gracie Seiber, Dezaray Seiber and Waylan Seiber and other relatives and friends.

