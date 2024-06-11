Anderson County School System Criminal Investigation

WYSH contacted The Anderson County Attorney General and Sherrif Department and ask for an update to the ongoing Grade manipulation investigation.

Captain Shane Vowell of The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department told us there is nothing they can report at this time.

Attorney General Clarks office responded to us with the following email.

This case is still pending investigation. We do not have any additional information to release at this time. However, if we do have new information that can be released, we will do a new media release.

