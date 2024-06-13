Anderson County Republican Party Candidate Forum

Anderson County Republican Party will host a candidate forum on Tuesday, June 18th for the conservative candidates which will appear on the August 1st ballot. The forum will begin at 6:00 pm and end no later than 8:00 pm. It will be held at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton which is the fellowship hall of the Clinton Church of God.

During the forum, candidates will be allowed several minutes to introduce themselves to the attendees. Questions may also be submitted to the moderator for consideration.

Included in the lineup will be Republican candidates for Anderson County Board of Education. Incumbents Dail Cantrell and Glenda Langenberg are running for re-election in District 3 and 8 respectively. Darren Carden is challenging the incumbent in District 4 and Sherri Jarnigan-Beaty is challenging the incumbent in District 5.

Additionally, State Representative John Ragan and challenger Rick Scarbrough plan to participate in the forum. County Commissioner Aaron Wells is running to keep his seat in District 6 Oak Ridge.

The public is invited to attend. For more information see the website at www.actngop.com or the Facebook page for Republican Party of Anderson County Tennessee.