Adam C. Griffis, age 50, of Kingston, beloved son of Curtis and Cathy Griffis passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2024 in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family ask to please give to the American Diabetes Association or to a Mental Health Association. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.