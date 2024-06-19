 Adam C. Griffis, age 50,

 Adam C. Griffis, age 50, of Kingston, beloved son of Curtis and Cathy Griffis passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2024 in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston.  In lieu of flowers the family ask to please give to the American Diabetes Association or to a Mental Health Association.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

