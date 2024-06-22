Adam C. Griffis, age 50, of Kingston, beloved son of Curtis and Cathy Griffis passed away
Sunday, June 16, 2024 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2024 in the chapel of Fraker
Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family ask to please give to the American
Diabetes Association or to a Mental Health Association. Online register book can be signed at
arrangements.
