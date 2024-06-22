Adam C. Griffis, age 50

Adam C. Griffis, age 50, of Kingston, beloved son of Curtis and Cathy Griffis passed away
Sunday, June 16, 2024 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2024 in the chapel of Fraker
Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers the family ask to please give to the American
Diabetes Association or to a Mental Health Association. Online register book can be signed at
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the
arrangements.

