Oak Ridge High School senior Dakota Forelle attended a recent Anderson
County Board of Commissioners meeting where she received a $500 scholarship
from the Commissioners. Daylen Cole from Anderson County High School, and
Anastasia Fulton from Clinton High School also received scholarships this year.
Each year, Anderson County Commissioners provide a scholarship to one
student from each high school in the county.
