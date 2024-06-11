330k in Grants for Fire Departments

Jim Miller 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Volunteer and city fire departments across Anderson County will get new grants
from the federal government, but the County Commission is still debating how
to keep the departments funded. The grants total $330,000, but will be divided
evenly among volunteer fire departments, city fire departments and the
Anderson County Emergency and Rescue Squad. They come from the American
Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The departments won’t be seeing these funds until the
budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year goes into effect July 1.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT

It’s the OAK RIDGE COMMUNITY BAND INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT followedby City Fireworks Show @ A.K. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.