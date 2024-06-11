330k in Grants for Fire Departments

Volunteer and city fire departments across Anderson County will get new grants
from the federal government, but the County Commission is still debating how
to keep the departments funded. The grants total $330,000, but will be divided
evenly among volunteer fire departments, city fire departments and the
Anderson County Emergency and Rescue Squad. They come from the American
Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The departments won’t be seeing these funds until the
budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year goes into effect July 1.
