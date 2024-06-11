330k in Grants for Fire Departments

Volunteer and city fire departments across Anderson County will get new grants

from the federal government, but the County Commission is still debating how

to keep the departments funded. The grants total $330,000, but will be divided

evenly among volunteer fire departments, city fire departments and the

Anderson County Emergency and Rescue Squad. They come from the American

Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The departments won’t be seeing these funds until the

budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year goes into effect July 1.

