The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool will close for about a month beginning on June 1 for

fire sprinkler installation required by the State Fire Marshall’s Office. As part of

the renovations for the Oak Ridge Conference Center, crews will be installing a

sprinkler system in the entire Civic Center facility so patrons can expect

temporary, short-term closures as construction to renovate the Civic Center

continues. During the renovations, the Civic Center Indoor Pool area will be

closed. The gym, Social Room, game room, and bathrooms will remain open.

Work is expected to last about a month.

Related