The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool will close for about a month beginning on June 1 for
fire sprinkler installation required by the State Fire Marshall’s Office. As part of
the renovations for the Oak Ridge Conference Center, crews will be installing a
sprinkler system in the entire Civic Center facility so patrons can expect
temporary, short-term closures as construction to renovate the Civic Center
continues. During the renovations, the Civic Center Indoor Pool area will be
closed. The gym, Social Room, game room, and bathrooms will remain open.
Work is expected to last about a month.
The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool will close
The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool will close for about a month beginning on June 1 for