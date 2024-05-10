The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool Renovations

Oak Ridge Civic Center Indoor Pool undergoing renovations for the

planned conference center

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (May 9, 2024) – The Oak Ridge Indoor Pool will close for about a month

beginning on June 1 for fire sprinkler installation.

As part of the renovations for the Oak Ridge Conference Center, crews will be installing a

sprinkler system in the entire Civic Center facility so patrons can expect temporary, short-term

closures as construction to renovate the Civic Center continues.

During the renovations, the Civic Center Indoor Pool area will be closed. The gym, Social

Room, game room, and bathrooms will remain open.

Work is expected to last about a month.

Swimming lessons that were previously planned for June 1 at the indoor pool will take place at

the Oak Ridge Outdoor Pool.

If you have any questions about the availability at the indoor pool, please call the Civic Center

front desk at (865) 425-3450. For more information on the planned conference center, visit

oakridgetn.gov/proposed-oak-ridge-conference-center.