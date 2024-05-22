Tennessee Valley Authority STEM grant

Jim Miller 22 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 41 Views

A new piece of technology in Anderson County Schools is teaching kids to think,
communicate, and reflect. Mirror by Swivl is an AI-powered reflection station
for students and teachers. “The kids were so excited, so of course, a new piece
of technology is always an exciting thing, but the fact that then they got to get
some feedback about how things were going when they answered questions
made them even more excited,” said Jennifer Rodabaugh, an Academic Coach at
Claxton Elementary School. Rodabaugh was important in securing a Tennessee
Valley Authority STEM grant to purchase the new technology for Claxton
Elementary School.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Statement Coming Tomorrow Regarding On Going Investigation at Clinton High School

Anderson County Director of Schools Tim Parrot has told WYSH that an email statement will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.