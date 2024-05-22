A new piece of technology in Anderson County Schools is teaching kids to think,
communicate, and reflect. Mirror by Swivl is an AI-powered reflection station
for students and teachers. “The kids were so excited, so of course, a new piece
of technology is always an exciting thing, but the fact that then they got to get
some feedback about how things were going when they answered questions
made them even more excited,” said Jennifer Rodabaugh, an Academic Coach at
Claxton Elementary School. Rodabaugh was important in securing a Tennessee
Valley Authority STEM grant to purchase the new technology for Claxton
Elementary School.
Tennessee Valley Authority STEM grant
A new piece of technology in Anderson County Schools is teaching kids to think,