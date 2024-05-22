A new piece of technology in Anderson County Schools is teaching kids to think,

communicate, and reflect. Mirror by Swivl is an AI-powered reflection station

for students and teachers. “The kids were so excited, so of course, a new piece

of technology is always an exciting thing, but the fact that then they got to get

some feedback about how things were going when they answered questions

made them even more excited,” said Jennifer Rodabaugh, an Academic Coach at

Claxton Elementary School. Rodabaugh was important in securing a Tennessee

Valley Authority STEM grant to purchase the new technology for Claxton

Elementary School.

