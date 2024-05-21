Statement Coming Tomorrow Regarding On Going Investigation at Clinton High School

Anderson County Director of Schools Tim Parrot has told WYSH that an email statement will be sent out tomorrow regarding the current investigation that is underway.

Numerous sources have contacted WYSH with a list of names of teachers, coaches and others that knew about the grade manipulation practice. As of this post 2 teachers, 3 guidance counselors, and the head football coach will not be returning to Clinton High School.

Another councilor (Carrie Jenkins, Wife of former principal Dan Jenkins) was suspended pending further investigation. WYSH will report more as we confirm more .