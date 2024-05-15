Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, age 69, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord
Sunday, May 12, 2024.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Liberty
Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with
Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will be held
11:00 am, Thursday at Swan Pond Cemetery and those wishing to go in procession are
asked to meet at 10:30 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be
signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of
arrangements.
