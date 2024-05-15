Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, age 69

Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, age 69, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord
Sunday, May 12, 2024.
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Liberty
Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with
Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will be held
11:00 am, Thursday at Swan Pond Cemetery and those wishing to go in procession are
asked to meet at 10:30 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be
signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of
arrangements.

