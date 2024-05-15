Ruth Ann Bradshaw Whittenbarger, age 69, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord

Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at Liberty

Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with

Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis & Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Interment will be held

11:00 am, Thursday at Swan Pond Cemetery and those wishing to go in procession are

asked to meet at 10:30 am, at Fraker Funeral Home. Online register book can be

signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of

arrangements.

