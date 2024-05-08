Roy L. Courtney, age 90, of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully on May 7, 2024, at home surrounded by family. He was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church. Roy was born in Clinton to the late Samuel and Gatha Courtney, and is preceded in death by his brother, John Courtney. He is survived by wife, Frankie Courtney, daughter Vickie Courtney, brothers James, David, and Boyd Courtney, sisters Sarah Sharp, Katherine Lawhorn, Barbara Deppensmith, sister-in-law Donna Bullock, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Roy served in the Navy during the Korean War on the USS Antietam and received the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star and the United Nations Service Medal. After his military service, Roy went to work for Chapman Drug Company, where he retired as a Buyer. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, sports, and tinkering in his workshop. Roy was a loving husband and the best Dad a daughter could ever have. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. The family would like to thank U.T. Hospice and his caregivers for their caring service. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

