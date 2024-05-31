Ronald Dean Golden, age 79, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on October 2, 1944 in Campbell County, Tennessee he was the son of the late Charles Edward and Loraine Boshears Golden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June Cook Golden; brothers, Harold Golden, Richard Dean Golden and a sister, Jane Altum.

Ronald served in the U.S. Army, and had also worked as a technician of Sears in Atlanta.

Left to cherish his memory are sons, Joseph Dean Golden and wife Marva of Oliver Springs and Mitchell Wayne Golden of Clinton; brother, Charles Russell (Rusty) Golden of Clinton; grandchildren, Darin and Jessica Golden, Ethan Golden and Landin Golden; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Benson and Dawson and many other relatives and friends.

The Golden Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee with Rev. Thomas Vananda officiating.

Interment will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024 at the Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Ronald Dean Golden.