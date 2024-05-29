Rolland Thomas Long, age 87 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Norris Health and Rehab Center in Andersonville, TN. He was born in Rockwood, TN on September 4, 1936 to the late Edith May Johnson Long and Earl Long Sr. He loved his family and spending time with them. Rolland gave 20 years of his life to serve our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a sergeant and also served during the Vietnam War. After getting out of the service he went into real estate in Indiana. He would flip houses then sell them. Rolland was just amazed how beautiful these houses looked once he remodeled them. He was an outdoorsman and in his spare time he loved to kayak, travel, and camp.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Earl Long Jr.; and Sisters Margaret Bailey, Ruby Dunkelburger, and Martha Alameda Allen.

Rolland is survived by his wife Doris Ownby Long of Clinton, TN; stepson Erick Mack Sr. (Pamela) of Clinton, TN and Harold Mack Jr of Maryville, TN; stepdaughter Gwendolyn Green (Bill) of Clinton, TN; sisters Eleanor Cates of Rockwood, TN, and Rose Davis of Rockwood, TN; son Rolland T. Long Jr (Cynthia) of Utah; daughter Rebecca Long Steward (Randy) of TX. He also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends of Rolland will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 11:30am – 12:30pm with his funeral to start at 12:30pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Clayton Duncan officiating. His graveside service will follow his funeral service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with full military honors.

