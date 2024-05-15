Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60

Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024 at his home
after a battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at New Mountain View Baptist
Church in Oliver Springs with Rev. Matthew Jones officiating. Arrangements will be
announced as soon as information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family
request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway,
Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling Fraker Funeral Home at (865) 717-7727. Online
register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of
Kingston in charge of arrangements.

