Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024 at his home

after a battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at New Mountain View Baptist

Church in Oliver Springs with Rev. Matthew Jones officiating. Arrangements will be

announced as soon as information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family

request memorials be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway,

Kingston, TN 37763 or by calling Fraker Funeral Home at (865) 717-7727. Online

register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of

Kingston in charge of arrangements.

Related