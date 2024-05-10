Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024

at his home after a battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at New Mountain View

Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with Rev. Matthew Jones officiating.

Arrangements will be announced as soon as information becomes

available. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to

Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by

calling Fraker Funeral Home at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can

be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of

Kingston in charge of arrangements.

