Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024
at his home after a battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future at New Mountain View
Baptist Church in Oliver Springs with Rev. Matthew Jones officiating.
Arrangements will be announced as soon as information becomes
available. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to
Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763 or by
calling Fraker Funeral Home at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can
be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of
Kingston in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60,
Phillip Roy Ellis, age 60, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2024