ORHS Spring Concert

You are invited to our Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 7th, at 7 pm for the
season’s final performance by the Oak Ridge High School Band. Percussion
Ensemble, JazzKats and Concert Band will be performing a variety of pieces for
your enjoyment. The concert will be in the ORHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets
are $3 for adults, $1 for students/seniors and included with season passes. This
concert is the culmination of hours of work during and after school since July
12th of last summer Band Camp! for over a hundred students who participate
throughout the school year. Concert Band follows our busy fall season of
Marching Band for football games and competitions.
