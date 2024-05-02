ORHS Spring Concert

You are invited to our Spring Concert on Tuesday, May 7th, at 7 pm for the

season’s final performance by the Oak Ridge High School Band. Percussion

Ensemble, JazzKats and Concert Band will be performing a variety of pieces for

your enjoyment. The concert will be in the ORHS Performing Arts Center. Tickets

are $3 for adults, $1 for students/seniors and included with season passes. This

concert is the culmination of hours of work during and after school since July

12th of last summer Band Camp! for over a hundred students who participate

throughout the school year. Concert Band follows our busy fall season of

Marching Band for football games and competitions.

