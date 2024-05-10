Oak Ridge Shooting

Oak Ridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured

Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 5:35 p.m., Oak Ridge Police

officers responded to a reported shooting on South Benedict Avenue near

Spelman Avenue. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting but did not

immediately locate any shooting victims at the scene. Officer soon located two

shooting victims, with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, at other

locations away from the shooting scene. Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police

Department responded and began investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

No further information will be released at this time.

Related