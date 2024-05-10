Oak Ridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured
Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 5:35 p.m., Oak Ridge Police
officers responded to a reported shooting on South Benedict Avenue near
Spelman Avenue. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting but did not
immediately locate any shooting victims at the scene. Officer soon located two
shooting victims, with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, at other
locations away from the shooting scene. Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police
Department responded and began investigating. The investigation is ongoing.
No further information will be released at this time.
Oak Ridge Shooting
Oak Ridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured