Oak Ridge Shooting

Jim Miller 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 108 Views

Oak Ridge Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured
Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 5:35 p.m., Oak Ridge Police
officers responded to a reported shooting on South Benedict Avenue near
Spelman Avenue. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting but did not
immediately locate any shooting victims at the scene. Officer soon located two
shooting victims, with gunshot wounds that weren’t life-threatening, at other
locations away from the shooting scene. Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police
Department responded and began investigating. The investigation is ongoing.
No further information will be released at this time.

About Jim Miller

Check Also

Anderson County District Spelling Bee Winner

Lillian Hamby, of Norris, represented Norris Elementary School in the 2024 and won first place. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2024 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sahifa Theme License is not validated, Go to the theme options page to validate the license, You need a single license for each domain name.